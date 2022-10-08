Liqwid Finance 24 Hour Volume Hits $42,396.00 (LQ)

Liqwid Finance (LQ) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Liqwid Finance has a total market cap of $9.38 million and approximately $42,396.00 worth of Liqwid Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Liqwid Finance has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Liqwid Finance token can now be bought for about $25.69 or 0.00131781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Liqwid Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Liqwid Finance Token Profile

Liqwid Finance was first traded on September 20th, 2020. Liqwid Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,000 tokens. Liqwid Finance’s official Twitter account is @liqwidfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liqwid Finance is liqwid.finance.

Liqwid Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liqwid Finance (LQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Cardano platform. Liqwid Finance has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Liqwid Finance is 25.45324902 USD and is down -2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://liqwid.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liqwid Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liqwid Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liqwid Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liqwid Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liqwid Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.