Litedex (LDX) Trading Up 19.7% Over Last Week

Litedex (LDX) traded up 99.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, Litedex has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. Litedex has a market capitalization of $732,984.37 and approximately $11,211.00 worth of Litedex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litedex token can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009792 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Litedex Token Profile

Litedex’s launch date was April 3rd, 2022. Litedex’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,148,963 tokens. Litedex’s official message board is litedex.medium.com/what-is-litedex-fda627d911bc. Litedex’s official website is www.litedex.io. Litedex’s official Twitter account is @litedexprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litedex

According to CryptoCompare, “Litedex (LDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Litedex has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Litedex is 0.00890139 USD and is up 3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $192.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.litedex.io.”

