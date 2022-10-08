Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $325.00 to $285.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lithia Motors traded as low as $209.00 and last traded at $211.35, with a volume of 477820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.25.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,824.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,776.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $2,477,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 91,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,242,000 after purchasing an additional 59,207 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.73.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.92%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

