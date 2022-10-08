Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Vertical Research cut Livent from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Livent from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.48.

Livent stock opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.80. Livent has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $36.38.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $218.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.37 million. Livent had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 18.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Livent will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,499,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,418.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Livent by 2,902.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

