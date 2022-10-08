LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

NYSE:LL opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72. LL Flooring has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $220.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.14.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). LL Flooring had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $298.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. LL Flooring’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Famous P. Rhodes bought 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $65,421.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in LL Flooring by 66.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in LL Flooring in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LL Flooring by 96.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LL Flooring in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in LL Flooring by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

