LondonCoinGold 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $82,872.00 (LDXG)

LondonCoinGold (LDXG) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One LondonCoinGold token can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LondonCoinGold has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $82,872.00 worth of LondonCoinGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LondonCoinGold has traded up 38.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LondonCoinGold

LondonCoinGold’s launch date was October 29th, 2021. LondonCoinGold’s official Twitter account is @londoncoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. LondonCoinGold’s official website is www.londoncoin.io.

Buying and Selling LondonCoinGold

According to CryptoCompare, “LondonCoinGold (LDXG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. LondonCoinGold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of LondonCoinGold is 0.01000161 USD and is down -47.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $48,637.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.londoncoin.io/.”

