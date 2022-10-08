LooksCoin (LOOK) Price Up 11.2% Over Last Week

LooksCoin (LOOK) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One LooksCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LooksCoin has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. LooksCoin has a total market cap of $403,139.79 and approximately $63,547.00 worth of LooksCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret (SIE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00195294 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LooksCoin Profile

LOOK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2021. LooksCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for LooksCoin is medium.com/@lookscoin. The official website for LooksCoin is lookscoin.com. LooksCoin’s official Twitter account is @lookscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LooksCoin is https://reddit.com/r/lookscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LooksCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksCoin (LOOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LooksCoin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LooksCoin is 0.00393234 USD and is down -7.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $174.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lookscoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

