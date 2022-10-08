Loom Network Price Down 32.7% Over Last Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Loom Network has a market cap of $67.77 million and approximately $33.60 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can now be bought for about $0.0521 or 0.00000267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Loom Network has traded down 32.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003291 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010874 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009301 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Loom Network has a current supply of 1,300,000,000. The last known price of Loom Network is 0.0520272 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $9,040,985.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://loomx.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

