Lootex Self Reported Market Cap Tops $40.62 Million (LOOT)

Lootex (LOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Lootex has a total market capitalization of $40.62 million and $244,104.00 worth of Lootex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lootex token can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002093 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lootex has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010235 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Lootex Profile

Lootex was first traded on December 30th, 2021. Lootex’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Lootex is www.linkedin.com/company/lootex. Lootex’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lootex’s official website is lootex.io.

Lootex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lootex (LOOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lootex has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Lootex is 0.407794 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $207,192.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lootex.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lootex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lootex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lootex using one of the exchanges listed above.

