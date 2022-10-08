Lord Arena (LORDA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $10,311.61

Lord Arena (LORDA) traded up 64.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last seven days, Lord Arena has traded 45.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lord Arena has a market capitalization of $10,311.61 and approximately $12,914.00 worth of Lord Arena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lord Arena token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lord Arena Token Profile

Lord Arena’s genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Lord Arena is https://reddit.com/r/LordArenaOfficial. Lord Arena’s official Twitter account is @lordarenanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lord Arena’s official website is lordarena.com.

Lord Arena Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lord Arena (LORDA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lord Arena has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Lord Arena is 0.00012491 USD and is up 15.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $52.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lordarena.com/.”

