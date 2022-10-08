Loud Market Price Tops $0.0063 (LOUD)

Loud Market (LOUD) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. Loud Market has a market cap of $413,897.05 and approximately $10,473.00 worth of Loud Market was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loud Market token can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loud Market has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00045570 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001831 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $313.90 or 0.01617221 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

About Loud Market

LOUD is a token. Its launch date was July 18th, 2021. Loud Market’s total supply is 77,071,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,692,213 tokens. The official website for Loud Market is loudnft.co. Loud Market’s official Twitter account is @loudmarketnfts and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Loud Market

According to CryptoCompare, “Loud Market (LOUD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Loud Market has a current supply of 77,071,044.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Loud Market is 0.00655783 USD and is up 2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $7,415.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://loudnft.co/.”

