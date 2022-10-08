LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.23 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 2.0% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.8 %

PFE stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

