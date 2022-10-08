LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised LTC Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of LTC Properties from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on LTC Properties to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Price Performance

NYSE:LTC opened at $36.24 on Friday. LTC Properties has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.15.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.28%.

In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $47,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,117.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LTC Properties

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 330,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 184.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 136,217 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in LTC Properties by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.