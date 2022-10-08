Ltradex (LTEX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $369,142.00

Ltradex (LTEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, Ltradex has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. Ltradex has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $369,142.00 worth of Ltradex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ltradex token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ltradex Token Profile

Ltradex launched on November 25th, 2021. Ltradex’s total supply is 50,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,212,065,626,849 tokens. Ltradex’s official Twitter account is @ltextoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ltradex’s official website is ltradex.io.

Buying and Selling Ltradex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ltradex (LTEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ltradex has a current supply of 50,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ltradex is 0.00000007 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $558,643.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ltradex.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ltradex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ltradex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ltradex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

