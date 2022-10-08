LUCA (LUCA) Trading 18.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

LUCA (LUCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. LUCA has a market capitalization of $7.61 million and approximately $24,109.00 worth of LUCA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LUCA has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One LUCA token can currently be bought for $2.11 or 0.00010804 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

LUCA Profile

LUCA’s genesis date was October 15th, 2021. LUCA’s total supply is 25,656,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,613,687 tokens. LUCA’s official Twitter account is @atmrank and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUCA’s official website is www.atm.network. The Reddit community for LUCA is https://reddit.com/r/atmrank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LUCA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUCA (LUCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LUCA has a current supply of 25,656,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LUCA is 2.11847047 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $26,728.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.atm.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUCA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUCA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUCA using one of the exchanges listed above.

