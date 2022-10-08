Lucidao Price Tops $0.0617 on Major Exchanges (LCD)

Lucidao (LCD) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Lucidao token can currently be purchased for about $0.0617 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lucidao has a market capitalization of $16.29 million and approximately $31,793.00 worth of Lucidao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lucidao has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lucidao alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Lucidao Profile

Lucidao’s launch date was December 29th, 2022. Lucidao’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lucidao is lucidao.com. Lucidao’s official Twitter account is @lucidao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lucidao is forum.lucidao.com.

Buying and Selling Lucidao

According to CryptoCompare, “Lucidao (LCD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Lucidao has a current supply of 880,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Lucidao is 0.06186028 USD and is down -3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $10,641.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lucidao.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lucidao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lucidao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lucidao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lucidao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lucidao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.