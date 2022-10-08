Lucky Block (V1) (LBLOCK) Price Hits $0.0002

Lucky Block (V1) (LBLOCK) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, Lucky Block (V1) has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One Lucky Block (V1) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lucky Block (V1) has a market cap of $7.69 million and approximately $26,354.00 worth of Lucky Block (V1) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Lucky Block (V1) Token Profile

Lucky Block (V1)’s launch date was November 24th, 2021. Lucky Block (V1)’s total supply is 99,600,521,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,773,243,174 tokens. The official message board for Lucky Block (V1) is luckyblock.com/press. Lucky Block (V1)’s official website is luckyblock.com. The Reddit community for Lucky Block (V1) is https://reddit.com/r/luckyblock_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lucky Block (V1)’s official Twitter account is @luckyblockcoin.

Lucky Block (V1) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lucky Block (V1) (LBLOCK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lucky Block (V1) has a current supply of 99,600,521,807.68 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Lucky Block (V1) is 0.00019136 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $39,103.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://luckyblock.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lucky Block (V1) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lucky Block (V1) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lucky Block (V1) using one of the exchanges listed above.

