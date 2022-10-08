LuckyChip Price Down 8.6% Over Last Week (LC)

LuckyChip (LC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, LuckyChip has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. LuckyChip has a market capitalization of $392,884.39 and $17,445.00 worth of LuckyChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuckyChip token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LuckyChip alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009835 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

LuckyChip Profile

LuckyChip’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. LuckyChip’s total supply is 126,350,750 tokens. LuckyChip’s official Twitter account is @luckychip_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LuckyChip is www.luckychip.io.

Buying and Selling LuckyChip

According to CryptoCompare, “LuckyChip (LC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LuckyChip has a current supply of 126,350,750 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LuckyChip is 0.00306375 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $99.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.luckychip.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuckyChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuckyChip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuckyChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LuckyChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuckyChip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.