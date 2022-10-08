LuckyMeta Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,748.00 (LMT)

LuckyMeta Token (LMT) traded 93.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. LuckyMeta Token has a total market capitalization of $16.76 million and approximately $11,748.00 worth of LuckyMeta Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuckyMeta Token token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LuckyMeta Token has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,514.20 or 1.00060603 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001593 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00052691 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00063907 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022212 BTC.

About LuckyMeta Token

LuckyMeta Token (CRYPTO:LMT) is a token. It was first traded on May 14th, 2022. LuckyMeta Token’s official Twitter account is @lucky_metaverse. LuckyMeta Token’s official message board is medium.com/luckymeta-official. The Reddit community for LuckyMeta Token is https://reddit.com/r/luckymeta and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LuckyMeta Token’s official website is www.luckymeta.io.

LuckyMeta Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LuckyMeta Token (LMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. LuckyMeta Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of LuckyMeta Token is 0.17750134 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,328.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.luckymeta.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuckyMeta Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuckyMeta Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuckyMeta Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

