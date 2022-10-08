Lufax (NYSE:LU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 173,378 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,909,865 shares.The stock last traded at $2.45 and had previously closed at $2.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on LU shares. CLSA lowered Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. China Renaissance cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.40 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Lufax Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.32.

Lufax Dividend Announcement

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Institutional Trading of Lufax

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lufax by 1,298.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,097,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292,397 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Lufax by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,655 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lufax by 15.9% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,034,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,732,000 after buying an additional 3,015,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Lufax by 47.5% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 8,977,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,004,000 after buying an additional 2,890,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

