Luna Inu Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (LINU)

Luna Inu (LINU) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, Luna Inu has traded down 5% against the dollar. Luna Inu has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Luna Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Luna Inu token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Luna Inu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009871 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Luna Inu

Luna Inu’s launch date was May 14th, 2022. Luna Inu’s official Twitter account is @luna_inu_erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Luna Inu is https://reddit.com/r/LinuWarriors. Luna Inu’s official website is luna-inu.com. The official message board for Luna Inu is medium.com/@warriorlinut.

Buying and Selling Luna Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Luna Inu (LINU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Luna Inu has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Luna Inu is 0 USD and is down -3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $888,725.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://luna-inu.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Luna Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Luna Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Luna Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Luna Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.