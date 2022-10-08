LunaGens (LUNG) Price Reaches $0.0019

LunaGens (LUNG) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. LunaGens has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $201,242.00 worth of LunaGens was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LunaGens token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LunaGens has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LunaGens Token Profile

LunaGens launched on May 22nd, 2022. LunaGens’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LunaGens’ official Twitter account is @lunagensoffcial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LunaGens is www.lunagens.com. The Reddit community for LunaGens is https://reddit.com/r/lunagens.

LunaGens Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LunaGens (LUNG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LunaGens has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LunaGens is 0.00191055 USD and is up 4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $1,132,406.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lunagens.com/.”

