Lunar Reaches One Day Volume of $1.53 Million (LNR)

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, Lunar has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Lunar has a market cap of $7.25 million and $1.53 million worth of Lunar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunar token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lunar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Lunar

Lunar was first traded on November 15th, 2021. Lunar’s total supply is 915,194,826,046,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 909,244,815,947,816 tokens. The official website for Lunar is lunar.io. Lunar’s official Twitter account is @lnrdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lunar’s official message board is medium.com/@lunar_defi. The Reddit community for Lunar is https://reddit.com/r/lnrdefi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lunar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunar (LNR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lunar has a current supply of 915,194,826,046,517 with 784,316,252,349,197.8 in circulation. The last known price of Lunar is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $659,914.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lunar.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lunar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.