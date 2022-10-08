Lunr Token (LUNR) Price Reaches $0.0688

Lunr Token (LUNR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Lunr Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0688 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular exchanges. Lunr Token has a market cap of $5.62 million and approximately $186,123.00 worth of Lunr Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lunr Token has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010866 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00010284 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Lunr Token Profile

Lunr Token’s launch date was October 20th, 2021. Lunr Token’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,674,593 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunr Token is https://reddit.com/r/LunarCrush. Lunr Token’s official Twitter account is @lunarcrush and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lunr Token’s official website is lunarcrush.com.

Lunr Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunr Token (LUNR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lunr Token has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Lunr Token is 0.06768155 USD and is down -4.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $490,783.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lunarcrush.com/.”

