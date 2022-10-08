LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €840.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €840.00 ($857.14) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €715.00 ($729.59) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €749.00 ($764.29) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €811.00 ($827.55) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €710.00 ($724.49) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($816.33) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Performance

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €618.20 ($630.82) on Friday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a 52-week high of €260.55 ($265.87). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €657.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €622.02.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

