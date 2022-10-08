Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $16.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

LYFT has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lyft from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lyft from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.69.

Shares of LYFT opened at $12.51 on Friday. Lyft has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $57.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average is $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.67.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,428,704 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $976,462,000 after purchasing an additional 483,630 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $233,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,383 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,868,000. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 2,440,238 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,406,000 after buying an additional 429,876 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

