LynKey (LYNK) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.79 Million

LynKey (LYNK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. LynKey has a total market cap of $16.79 million and $12,320.00 worth of LynKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LynKey has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One LynKey token can now be purchased for about $0.0537 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,514.20 or 1.00060603 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001593 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00052691 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00063907 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022212 BTC.

LynKey Token Profile

LYNK is a token. It was first traded on November 24th, 2021. LynKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 312,500,000 tokens. LynKey’s official website is lynkey.com. LynKey’s official Twitter account is @lynkey_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LynKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LynKey (LYNK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. LynKey has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LynKey is 0.05371507 USD and is down -5.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $735.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lynkey.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LynKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LynKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LynKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

