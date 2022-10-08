LYO Credit (LYO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $36.03 Million

LYO Credit (LYO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One LYO Credit token can currently be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00006095 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, LYO Credit has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. LYO Credit has a total market cap of $36.03 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of LYO Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LYO Credit alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010235 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

LYO Credit Token Profile

LYO Credit’s launch date was July 16th, 2021. LYO Credit’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,343,126 tokens. LYO Credit’s official message board is lyopay.medium.com. LYO Credit’s official Twitter account is @lyopayofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LYO Credit is lyopay.com. The Reddit community for LYO Credit is https://reddit.com/r/lyopay.

Buying and Selling LYO Credit

According to CryptoCompare, “LYO Credit (LYO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LYO Credit has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LYO Credit is 1.18096241 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $1,966,818.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lyopay.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LYO Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LYO Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LYO Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LYO Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LYO Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.