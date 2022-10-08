LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Cut to $79.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $92.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LYB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Shares of LYB opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

