Macerich (NYSE:MAC) PT Lowered to $8.00

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Macerich from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.77.

Macerich Stock Down 2.2 %

MAC opened at $8.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03. Macerich has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.94.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

In related news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 11,100 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $99,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,869.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ann C. Menard purchased 2,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,005.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,576.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,789.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,869.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 104,617 shares of company stock worth $853,909 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 497.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 946,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 787,700 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Macerich by 8.1% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 72,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,533,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after purchasing an additional 36,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 126,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 63,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

