Mad Viking Games Price Tops $0.0014 (MVG)

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. Mad Viking Games has a total market cap of $7.41 million and $17,297.00 worth of Mad Viking Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mad Viking Games token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mad Viking Games has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mad Viking Games Profile

Mad Viking Games was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mad Viking Games’ official website is madvikinggames.com. Mad Viking Games’ official Twitter account is @madvikinggames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mad Viking Games is https://reddit.com/r/MadVikingGames.

Mad Viking Games Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mad Viking Games (MVG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the VeChain platform. Mad Viking Games has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Mad Viking Games is 0.00137022 USD and is up 6.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $219,742.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://madvikinggames.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mad Viking Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mad Viking Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mad Viking Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

