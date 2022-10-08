MADworld Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $7.80 Million (UMAD)

MADworld (UMAD) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last seven days, MADworld has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. MADworld has a market cap of $7.80 million and approximately $13,733.00 worth of MADworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MADworld token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MADworld alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MADworld Token Profile

MADworld launched on November 25th, 2021. MADworld’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,159,296,764 tokens. MADworld’s official Twitter account is @madworldnft and its Facebook page is accessible here. MADworld’s official message board is medium.com/madworld-nft. The Reddit community for MADworld is https://reddit.com/r/madworldnft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MADworld’s official website is madworld.io.

MADworld Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MADworld (UMAD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MADworld has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MADworld is 0.00342586 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $3,830.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://madworld.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MADworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MADworld should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MADworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MADworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MADworld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.