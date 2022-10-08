MAGIC One Day Volume Reaches $860,972.00 (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, MAGIC has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One MAGIC token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001762 BTC on popular exchanges. MAGIC has a market capitalization of $74.25 million and $860,972.00 worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About MAGIC

MAGIC was first traded on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,209,597 tokens. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “MAGIC (MAGIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MAGIC has a current supply of 339,645,510 with 177,181,782.24 in circulation. The last known price of MAGIC is 0.34435489 USD and is down -7.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $798,277.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.treasure.lol.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using U.S. dollars.

