MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MMD stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $15.49 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $527,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $758,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 70,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 77,097 shares during the last quarter.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

