Mainston Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.77 Million (STON)

Mainston (STON) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Mainston has traded up 32.7% against the US dollar. One Mainston token can now be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mainston has a market cap of $2.77 million and $33,881.00 worth of Mainston was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mainston

Mainston’s genesis date was July 16th, 2019. Mainston’s total supply is 370,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,371,198 tokens. Mainston’s official Twitter account is @msi___official. Mainston’s official website is www.mainston.com.

Buying and Selling Mainston

According to CryptoCompare, “Mainston (STON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mainston has a current supply of 370,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mainston is 0.01791874 USD and is down -20.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $27,381.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mainston.com/.”

