Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.43.

Malibu Boats Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $957.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $78.10.

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $353.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 89.6% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 37.5% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

