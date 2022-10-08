Malinka (MLNK) One Day Volume Hits $223,432.00

Malinka (MLNK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, Malinka has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Malinka has a total market cap of $39.21 million and $223,432.00 worth of Malinka was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Malinka token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Malinka Profile

Malinka was first traded on December 16th, 2021. Malinka’s total supply is 26,242,678,247 tokens. Malinka’s official website is paycashswap.com. Malinka’s official Twitter account is @paycashtweet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Malinka Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Malinka (MLNK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Malinka has a current supply of 26,242,678,247 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Malinka is 0.00147395 USD and is down -2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $201,677.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paycashswap.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Malinka directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Malinka should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Malinka using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

