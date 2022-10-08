Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Malvern Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MLVF opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.85 million, a PE ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Malvern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $17.89.
Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. Malvern Bancorp had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Malvern Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malvern Bancorp
About Malvern Bancorp
Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Malvern Bancorp (MLVF)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.