Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLVF opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.85 million, a PE ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Malvern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $17.89.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. Malvern Bancorp had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Malvern Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLVF. State Street Corp increased its position in Malvern Bancorp by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Malvern Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Malvern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $882,000. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

