Mango Price Down 1.1% This Week (MNGO)

Mango (MNGO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Mango token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mango has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Mango has a market cap of $44.59 million and $359,186.00 worth of Mango was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mango

Mango was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Mango’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,095,892,795 tokens. Mango’s official Twitter account is @mangomarkets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mango is mango.markets. Mango’s official message board is medium.com/blockworks-foundation.

Buying and Selling Mango

According to CryptoCompare, “Mango (MNGO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Mango has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Mango is 0.04100457 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $427,430.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mango.markets/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mango directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mango should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mango using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

