MangoMan Intelligent (MMIT) Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week

MangoMan Intelligent (MMIT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. MangoMan Intelligent has a total market cap of $13.18 million and $20,013.00 worth of MangoMan Intelligent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MangoMan Intelligent has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One MangoMan Intelligent token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About MangoMan Intelligent

MangoMan Intelligent was first traded on May 27th, 2022. MangoMan Intelligent’s total supply is 2,100,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,000,000,000,000 tokens. MangoMan Intelligent’s official website is mmint.io/#. MangoMan Intelligent’s official Twitter account is @mangomanintell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MangoMan Intelligent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MangoMan Intelligent (MMIT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MangoMan Intelligent has a current supply of 2,100,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MangoMan Intelligent is 0.00000002 USD and is down -3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $18,544.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmint.io/#.”

