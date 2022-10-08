Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) versus Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) Critical Comparison

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) and Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mannatech and Smart for Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mannatech 4.34% 25.98% 10.31% Smart for Life N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mannatech and Smart for Life, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A Smart for Life 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Smart for Life has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,900.50%. Given Smart for Life’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Smart for Life is more favorable than Mannatech.

23.7% of Mannatech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Smart for Life shares are held by institutional investors. 50.0% of Mannatech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mannatech and Smart for Life’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mannatech $159.76 million 0.28 $9.84 million $3.09 7.44 Smart for Life $9.02 million 1.42 -$7.77 million N/A N/A

Mannatech has higher revenue and earnings than Smart for Life.

Summary

Mannatech beats Smart for Life on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels. Mannatech, Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, Texas.

About Smart for Life

Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Miami, Florida.

