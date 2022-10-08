Many Worlds Token (MANY) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

Many Worlds Token (MANY) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last week, Many Worlds Token has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. Many Worlds Token has a market capitalization of $523,438.41 and $40,087.00 worth of Many Worlds Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Many Worlds Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009817 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Many Worlds Token’s genesis date was December 21st, 2021. Many Worlds Token’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. Many Worlds Token’s official Twitter account is @manyworldstoken. The Reddit community for Many Worlds Token is https://reddit.com/r/manyworldstoken. The official message board for Many Worlds Token is discord.com/invite/manyworldstoken. The official website for Many Worlds Token is www.manyworldstoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Many Worlds Token (MANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Many Worlds Token has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Many Worlds Token is 0.00020938 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.manyworldstoken.com.”

