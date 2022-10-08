Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 5.9%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) rose 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $13.60. Approximately 90,343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,134,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 114.11%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 50.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Further Reading

