Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.54.

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $106.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.31 and its 200 day moving average is $93.33. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $114.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

