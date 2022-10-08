MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

HZO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded MarineMax from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded MarineMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.80.

MarineMax Price Performance

MarineMax stock opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.72. MarineMax has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $629.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $688.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.21 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MarineMax will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $150,130.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,372.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $150,130.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,372.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,601 shares of company stock valued at $696,881. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarineMax

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter worth $12,296,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 276.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,578,000 after buying an additional 208,545 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,421,000 after buying an additional 169,288 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,685,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 279.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 153,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 112,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

