MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target Cut to $45.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HZO. B. Riley lowered MarineMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered MarineMax from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.80.

NYSE:HZO opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.88. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.72. The stock has a market cap of $629.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.65.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.09. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $688.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $150,130.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,372.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $150,130.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,372.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,601 shares of company stock worth $696,881. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter worth approximately $12,296,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 276.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,578,000 after buying an additional 208,545 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,421,000 after buying an additional 169,288 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter worth approximately $4,685,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 279.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 153,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 112,792 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

