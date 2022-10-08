MarketMove Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MOVE)

MarketMove (MOVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, MarketMove has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. MarketMove has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and $89,846.00 worth of MarketMove was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MarketMove token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MarketMove

MarketMove was first traded on August 31st, 2021. MarketMove’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,012,932,820 tokens. The Reddit community for MarketMove is https://reddit.com/r/marketmoveofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MarketMove’s official Twitter account is @marketmoveai and its Facebook page is accessible here. MarketMove’s official message board is marketmove.medium.com. The official website for MarketMove is marketmove.ai.

Buying and Selling MarketMove

According to CryptoCompare, “MarketMove (MOVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MarketMove has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MarketMove is 0.00001604 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $179,958.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marketmove.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketMove directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketMove should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MarketMove using one of the exchanges listed above.

