Maro Hits Market Capitalization of $18.08 Million (MARO)

Maro (MARO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Maro has a total market cap of $18.08 million and $111,651.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maro has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010860 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009309 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Maro Profile

Maro’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 971,940,928 coins and its circulating supply is 753,686,321 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maro’s official website is ma.ro/#. Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/ttc_protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maro Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro (MARO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Maro has a current supply of 971,940,928 with 753,686,320.57 in circulation. The last known price of Maro is 0.02393657 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $127,069.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ma.ro/#/.”

