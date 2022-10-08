MARS4 Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.41 Million (MARS4)

MARS4 (MARS4) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. MARS4 has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and $207,784.00 worth of MARS4 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MARS4 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MARS4 has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MARS4

MARS4 was first traded on September 10th, 2021. MARS4’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,516,000,000 tokens. MARS4’s official Twitter account is @mars4_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MARS4 is https://reddit.com/r/mars4metaverse/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MARS4 is www.mars4.me. The official message board for MARS4 is mars4-me.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MARS4

According to CryptoCompare, “MARS4 (MARS4) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. MARS4 has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MARS4 is 0.00097664 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $187,154.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mars4.me/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARS4 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARS4 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MARS4 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

