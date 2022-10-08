MarsColony (CLNY) Price Reaches $0.0162 on Top Exchanges

MarsColony (CLNY) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One MarsColony token can currently be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MarsColony has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. MarsColony has a total market cap of $513,396.24 and $13,164.00 worth of MarsColony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,390.02 or 0.99996551 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006925 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002083 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00054140 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010315 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00063736 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022439 BTC.

MarsColony Token Profile

MarsColony (CRYPTO:CLNY) is a token. Its launch date was January 5th, 2022. MarsColony’s total supply is 7,709,832 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,603,898 tokens. The official website for MarsColony is marscolony.io. MarsColony’s official message board is people.marscolony.io. MarsColony’s official Twitter account is @marscolonyio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MarsColony

According to CryptoCompare, “MarsColony (CLNY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Harmony platform. MarsColony has a current supply of 7,709,831.991 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MarsColony is 0.01525812 USD and is up 9.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $556.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marscolony.io.”

